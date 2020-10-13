Haskell Burns

LIBERTY — Mr. Haskell Travis Burns, age 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 28, 2020.

Mr. Burns was born in Anderson County, S.C., and was the son of the late Frank Washington Burns and Mavis Elizabeth Roper Burns and a very special friend to the late Sara Moore.

Survivors include three nephews: Brian Holder (Courtney) of Pickens, S.C., Frank Kelly of Baltimore, Md., and Junior Kelly of Easley, S.C. Two nieces: Tanya Ramey (Jason) of Easley, and Darlene Dodgins of Liberty, S.C., and his three sisters Dorothy Whitmire of Liberty, Frances Kelly of Easley, and Nellie Holder of Easley.

Mr. Burns was predeceased by a brother, Authur Burns; and sisters, Ann Williams and Margaret Culbreth.

Mr. Burns was of the Baptist faith. He was a very jolly fellow with a Santa Clause like laugh. He loved collecting coins and stamps and was an avid fan of college football. His love was for the Carolina gamecocks first and Clemson second. More than football was his love of professional wrestling. He was employed most of his life in construction and loved building things.

A graveside service was held at Hillcrest Memorial Park 2410 Gentry Memorial Highway, Pickens, S.C., on Oct. 4, 2020.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Burns family.

