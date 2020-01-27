PICKENS — Hayward Zulauf Porter passed away on Jan. 16, 2020 at the young age of 76.

Hayward was born in Pickens, S.C., on July 25, 1943 and was the only child of Marvin E Porter (deceased 1999) and Sarah Louise Porter (deceased 1994).

Hayward is survived by his loving wife Regina Porter of Pickens, S.C., and his children from a previous marriage. Hayward's son Scott Zulauf Porter, daughter-in-law Kim Porter and granddaughter Savannah Porter all reside in Midlothian, Va. Hayward's daughter Crystal Dawn Porter Marston and son-in-law Steven Marston reside in Anderson, S.C.

Hayward will be sadly missed by the Durham Family and the Noel Family of Winsted, Conn., as well as the Newman Family from Pickens, S.C.

At Hayward's request, no services will be held.

Condolences may be sent to Crystal Marston, C/O The Porter Family at 109 Pheasant Ridge Drive, Anderson SC 29626.

We love and miss you already. May God take you into his keeping until we meet again.