SUNSET — Hazel Reece Evatt Gillespie, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Sunset on Friday May 17, 2019. The daughter of the late Ernest and Zelfie Reece, Hazel worked 24 years at Mayfair in Pickens, as a spinner. She was the widower of Paul Evatt and B.C. Gillespie.

Hazel, a longtime member of Maranatha Baptist Church in Pickens, loved quilting and sewing. She also enjoyed the many trips she took camping with her family.

She is survived by eight sons, Dean Evatt (Wanda), John Evatt (Pat), Larry Evatt, Leonard Bowie (Kathy), Henry Bowie (Marie), Harold Bowie, Allen Bowie (Vickie), Stanley "Tojo" Bowie; three daughters, Lorene Gillespie (Waymon), Audrey Alexander (Wayne), Vicki Taylor; two brothers, E.R. Reece, Earl Reece; one sister, Lucille Elrod (Tommy); 16 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, and 34 great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Riley Reece, Bud Reece; and five sisters, Mildred Gillespie, Rubyneal Gillespie, Maddy Ruth Raines, Doris Mauldin, and Ravie McCall.

The family received friends on Sunday May 19, 2019, at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Monday May 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend David Ellenburg and the Reverend Wilbur Snyder officiating. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family was at the home of Lorene Gillespie.

