GREENVILLE — Hazel Louise Griffin Kennedy, 99, wife of the late Andrew Spencer Kennedy, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Born in Salisbury, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Loretta Smith Griffin. She was a homemaker and a member of Mauldin First Baptist Church.

Survivors include, a daughter, Pamela Oliver of Greenville; son, Steven Bruce Kennedy of Columbia; sister, Nancy Heilig (Joseph) of Birmingham, Ala.; granddaughters, April Lengle and Kristina Kimbrell; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Kennedy of Greenville.

A graveside service was held Friday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, with visitation following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 123 West Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607; or to Mauldin First Baptist Church, 150 South Main Street, Mauldin, SC 29662.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer is assisting the family, condolences may be sent to www.graymortuary.com.