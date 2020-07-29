Hazel Watson

LIBERTY — Hazel Chastain Watson, 84, of Liberty, S.C., died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Six Mile, she was the widow of Major E. Watson and a daughter of the late Tillman Chastain Sr. and Lucy Merck Chastain. She retired from Central Textiles.

Surviving are a daughter, Connice Dodgins (Carlos) of Liberty; a brother, B.F. Chastain of Liberty; three sisters, Jean Turner of Easley, Evelyn Hendricks of Pelzer, JoAnn Newton of Easley; three grandchildren, Nathan Durham (MJ), Holly Smith (Jon), Kim Lance (Wendell); five great grandchilden, Brooke, Dylan, Chase, Cooper, and Wyatt; also surviving are two great great grandchildren, Easton and Slater.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Junior Chastain, Ralph Chastain, Bob Chastain, and three sisters, Frances Buie, Sybil Yeary, and Audrey Galbreath.

Graveside services were Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Central. The family received friends prior to the service at the Liberty Mortuary.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Hazel Chastain Watson please visit our Sympathy Store.