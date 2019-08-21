LIBERTY — Helen Mary Caron, 94, of 117 Bracken Court, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Pruitt Health and Rehab.

Born in Boston, Mass., she was the widow Rene A. Caron and a daughter of the late Antonio and Domenica Spano Quatrale.

She was a homemaker and the last survivor of her immediate family.

Surviving are a son, David Caron (Julia) of Liberty; two grandsons, Brad Caron (Christy) and Todd Caron (Neysa); also surviving are six grandchildren, Trenton, Sophia, Meadow, Carter, Mason, and Sawyer.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, John W. Caron and Steven John Caron, two sisters, Anna Millette and Josephine Carr, and a brother, Phillip Quatrale.

All services will be private.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.