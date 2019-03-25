LIBERTY — After a strong-willed and bold battle with cancer, the Lord reached for our loving wife and mother and took her to her Heavenly home.

Helen Smith Lathan was an only child born on July 11, 1929 to Richard "Dick" Smith and Hattie Williams Smith, and passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 at the age of 89. She was retired from Swirl, Inc and she was a member of East Side Baptist Church.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Richard James (Dick) Lathan and one daughter, Peggy Lathan of the home. The family would especially thank her caregiver, Patricia Goodine, who became extended family.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Westview Cemetery in Liberty by Rev. Doug Estes. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:30 until 12:30 p.m. at the Liberty Mortuary.

The family will be at the home.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.