EASLEY — Henry Grady "Ike" Cannon, 96, husband of the late Betty Lollis Cannon, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Born in Slabtown, son of the late Henry Grady Cannon and the late Hattie Boggs Cannon, Ike retired from the United States Postal Service and was a member of Easley First Baptist Church. He was also a member of Bates Masonic Lodge #189 and a past-president of the Easley Lion's Club.

Ike loved to play golf and cards and was very active in the Easley High School Football Booster Club and was past chairman of the Easley Football Jamboree in the 1960s and 1970s. He was proud to be a part of the construction of the Tuesday House at Ridgecrest and very proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Surviving are a son, Hank Cannon, of Greenville; two daughters, Cathay Rodgers (Walt), of Easley, and Susan Nettles (Shawn), of Walterboro; six grandchildren: Walter Rodgers and Keith Rodgers, Melissa Nettles Cribb and Lucas Nettles, John Cannon and Sunday Cannon Donnon; and nine great-grandchildren: Lynleigh and Griffin Rodgers, Emma, Dylan, Aaron, and Sarah Cribb; Grady and Ava Nettles; and Ivy Lynn Cannon.

In addition to his loving wife of 60 years, Ike was predeceased by three sisters: Alice Thrasher, Catherine Owens, and Lucille Galloway.

Funeral services were Nov. 10, 2020, at Easley First Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Robinson Memorial Gardens.