PICKENS — Henry Ray Grant, 92, of Pickens, passed away on Saturday March 21, 2020, at Oakview Park Assisted Living. Born on May 13, 1927, he was the son of the late Henry Clyde Grant and Cora Holcombe Grant.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Virginia Grant; two sons, Sammy (Sherry) and Blaine (Caroline); four grandsons, Justin Grant (Shannon), Joshua Grant, Grayson Grant and Bolt Grant; two great-granddaughters, McKenzie and Emma Layne Grant; one sister Betty Hendricks and one brother Pat Grant (Kathy) survive him.

He was predeceased by three brothers, Sonley, Harold, Ralph, and two sisters, Drunell Chapman and Helen Yates. He was a longtime member of Northside Baptist Church in Pickens. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was mason and member of Keowee Lodge #79. He loved his family and his church and his loving wife of 68 years Virginia, but most of all loved his Lord Jesus Christ.

Funeral services will be private.

I lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Northside Baptist Church, 421 Sangamo Rd., Pickens, SC 29671.

