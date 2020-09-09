EASLEY — Holley P. Pate, 62, of Easley, wife to Franklin D. Pate, went to be with the Lord, who she faithfully served on Sept. 3, 2020.

Born in Easley, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Eloise Holliday Phillips. Mrs. Pate loved the Lord, her family and all things pineapples. She enjoyed listening to worship music and was a member of the Church of God.

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Franklin D. Pate; daughter, Anna Bailey and husband Drew of Easley; sons, Frankie Pate of Easley and Jessie Pate and wife Katie of Spanish Fort, Ala.; brother, Andy Phillips and wife Dianne of Easley; sister, Samantha Haynie and husband Robert of Easley. Mrs. Pate is also survived by her granddaughter, Logan Pate and Baby Bailey due in January.

Funeral service wase held Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel.

The family received friends prior to the service at the funeral home.

