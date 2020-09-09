1/
Holley Pate
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Holley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EASLEY — Holley P. Pate, 62, of Easley, wife to Franklin D. Pate, went to be with the Lord, who she faithfully served on Sept. 3, 2020.

Born in Easley, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Eloise Holliday Phillips. Mrs. Pate loved the Lord, her family and all things pineapples. She enjoyed listening to worship music and was a member of the Church of God.

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Franklin D. Pate; daughter, Anna Bailey and husband Drew of Easley; sons, Frankie Pate of Easley and Jessie Pate and wife Katie of Spanish Fort, Ala.; brother, Andy Phillips and wife Dianne of Easley; sister, Samantha Haynie and husband Robert of Easley. Mrs. Pate is also survived by her granddaughter, Logan Pate and Baby Bailey due in January.

Funeral service wase held Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel.

The family received friends prior to the service at the funeral home.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
12:00 - 01:45 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Send Flowers
SEP
7
Service
02:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved