EASLEY — Graveside services to honor Hope's life were held Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Westview Cemetery in Liberty conducted by Reverend Jeffrey Harris. The family received friends prior to the service at Liberty Mortuary.

Nancy Hope Summey, 74, of the Pickens County Disability and Special Needs Home at 100 Northway Drive, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson. Born in Liberty, she was a daughter of the late Roy Benjamin and Frances Patterson Summey. She was a member of Calumet Baptist Church.

Surviving are a sister, Cathy Summey Oliver of Liberty, a brother, Ben Summey (Donna), of Vero Beach, Fla.; three nieces, Leigh Hedden of Central, Lissa Harris of Liberty and Sonya Miller of Liberty; and three nephews, Nathan Roper of Liberty, Daniel Summey of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Derek Summey of Anderson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Summey,.

The family will be at their respective homes. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Calumet Baptist Church: 400 S. Peachtree Street Liberty, SC 29657.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.