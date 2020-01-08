EASLEY — Mr. Horace Alfred Kelley, 86, husband of Shirley Carpenter Kelley, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Born in Salem, S.C., a son of the late Robert Edward Kelley and the late Esther Rochester Kelley, Mr. Kelley was a retired US Navy Veteran with 20 years of service and later retired from Michelin Tire with twenty years of service. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 61 years, are a daughter, Sheila Kelley Asher (Jeff) of Tucker, Ga.; two sons, James Harold Kelley, and Jack Andrew Kelley (Tammy), both of Easley; a sister, Frances Crane of Pickens; and four grandchildren, Sierra Kelley Keefe, Jacob M. Asher, Samuel K. Asher and Joseph A. Kelley.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Kelley was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Marie Kelley; and four brothers, Robert D. Kelley, Charles L. Kelley, J. Harold Kelley and Elmer "Bud" Kelley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pickens. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family received friends on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148.