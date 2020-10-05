Howard Spivey

LIBERTY — Howard Lee Spivey, Age 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Mr. Spivey was born in Polk County, North Carolina and was the son of the late Oberian Spivey and Pearlie Searcy Spivey and loving husband for 60 years to Avis Wall Spivey.

Survivors include a daughter Sheila Spivey and her fiancée Donnie Smith from Liberty, S.C., including Donnie's children Jessica Irvin, Matthew Smith and Justin Smith and a grandchild Case. Also surviving are brothers Detroy Spivey from Inman, S.C., and Junior Spivey (Nelda) from Inman, S.C., and sisters Syble Patterson (Larry) from Pickens, S.C., and Marie Pruitt from Campobello, S.C. Surviving are 10 loving nieces and nine loving nephews.

Mr. Spivey was predeceased by five brothers: Wallace Spivey, Oren James Spivey, Joe Spivey, Luther Spivey and Paul Spivey.

Mr. Spivey was of the Baptist faith and attended when he could Potters Clay Fellowship. He was a lover of all animals. He carried dog and cat food with him always just to feed the strays. He would say that taking care of the strays was what led him to be successful. His first job was with Reeves Constructions and that brought him to this area. He moved on to being a business owner with a convenience store. He loved working with heavy equipment and that led to him starting his mobile home park and being a successful business man. He loved fishing, playing cards with friends and most of all his prized chickens.

A visitation was held at Dillard Funeral Home Sept. 26, 2020 with a chapel service following.

Family is accepting flowers or memorials may be made to your local humane society of choice.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Spivey Family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com