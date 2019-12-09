LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Miller will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Liberty Mortuary. Entombment will follow at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Ida Mae Neeley Miller, 72, of 121 Greenbriar Drive, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Liberty, she was the wife of Richard Michael Miller and the daughter of the late Jimmy Lee and Inez Faulkner Neeley.

She was the retired owner/operator of Ida's Styling Salon. She enjoyed many things in life including flowers, animals, Volkswagen Beetles and listening to Elvis Presley. She also loved gospel music and reading her Bible. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, Scott Bowen of Six Mile and Anthony Bowen(Cindy) of Liberty; two stepdaughters, Leslie Thompson (Byran) of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Venessa Garza (Rocky) of San Antonio, Texas; a stepson, Shane Miller of Six Mile; a brother, Franklin Neeley (Violet) of Fountain Inn; 19 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family will be at the home.