PICKENS — Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Moser will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation was held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Liberty Mortuary. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Idell Chappell Moser, 88, of 301 Blue Ridge Drive, passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 27, 2109 at her residence. Born in Pickens, she was the widow of the late Johnny B. Moser and a daughter of the late Lesley and Bessie Stevens Chappell. She had worked at Sangamo Electric and was a member of New Life Baptist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda Barrett of Concord, N.C., and Barbara Moser of Pickens; four sons, Daniel Henry of Sanford, N.C., Raymond Henry of Easley, Sammy Moser of Pickens and Jimmy Moser of Liberty; a sister, Cornelia Lynch of Easley; a brother, Donnie Chappell of Liberty; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Ruby Lovejoy and six brothers, Odell, James, J.C., Loyd, Carell and Steve Chappell.

The family will be at the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.