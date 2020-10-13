Irene Griffith

LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor Mrs. Griffith's life will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. The service will be limited to the 50 people and the family has requested all in attendance wear masks and social distancing will be observed. The livestream of the service will be available by visiting her tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com.

Irene King Griffith, 98, of Liberty, S.C., died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Liberty on Oct. 10, 1922, she was the widow of William F. "Bill" Griffith and a daughter of the late Zuella Eugene and Lillie Campbell King.

She was a 1941 graduate of Liberty High School and later retired from Sangamo with 25 years of service. Mrs. Griffith was a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church for 80 years, where she was the oldest member, and she also taught the Junior Sunday School Class.

Surviving are a sister, Iris K. Pepper of Easley; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Tollison of Easley, Virginia Byrd of Atlanta, and Dot Griffith of Easley; a brother-in-law, Buddy Griffith (Bobbie) of Liberty; also surviving are several nieces and nephews, Janice O'Bryant (Paul), Gene Pepper (Sandy), Tommy King (Sharon), Roger King (Jeri), Barry Griffith (Jackie), and Brad Griffith (Sara).

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill King.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, 115 Slab Bridge Road, Liberty SC 29657.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, 115 Slab Bridge Road, Liberty SC 29657.