LIBERTY — Funeral services to celebrate Irene's life were conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial followed at Norris Cemetery. The family received friends Monday evening at the mortuary.

Irene Arnold Holden, 66, of 137 Velo View Lane, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital. Born in Anderson she was the widow of Walden G. Holden, Jr. and a daughter of the late Eugene and Alma Ruth Fant Arnold. She was a homemaker of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a daughter, Stacy Chapman of Liberty; a son, Walden Holden, III of Liberty; a sister, Bernice Raiden of Greenville; also surviving are six grandchildren, Brianna, Gage, and Desbrin Chapman, and Hunter, Fisher, and Lake Holden; a great-grandchild, Stratin Chapman.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Holden.

The family will be at the home. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.