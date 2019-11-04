LIBERTY — Graveside services to honor the life of Mr. Posey will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Westview Cemetery in Liberty. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at Liberty Mortuary.

Jack Clinton Posey, 89, of 104 Posey Hill Road, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at his residence. Born in Liberty, he was the widower of Hilda Mae James Posey and a son of the late Leo and Lou Ella Wilson Posey. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Mr. Posey was retired from Greenwood Mills and was a longtime member of Ruhamah Baptist Church. He loved Clemson football and for many years, he and his wife had raised and shown AKC Registered Cocker Spaniels.

Surviving are a daughter, Judy King and her husband Randal of Liberty; a grandson, Michael King of Liberty; a granddaughter, Melanie Samples and her husband Chase of Greenville; five great-grandchildren, Canaan King, Hendrix King, Cade Samples, Ezra Samples and Avery Samples; many nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Florence Gillespie.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Jessie Melton; and four brothers: Ernest, Duke, Calvin and Ralph Posey.

The family would like to express their gratitude to very special nieces and nephews, Shirley and Bobby Carver and Wendell and Nancy Melton. They would also like to offer a special thanks to Interim Hospice and Home Care Assistance for the wonderful care that was provided to Mr. Posey.

The family will be at the home.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Pickens County Humane Society: PO Box 83 Liberty, SC 29657 or The by visiting Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.libertymortuary.com

Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.