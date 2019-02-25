PICKENS — A memorial service to honor the life of Jackie will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Liberty Church of God. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Jacquelyn Lavera Infinger Corley, 72, of 810 Railroad Street, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at her residence. Born in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Daniel Nathaniel Infinger, Jr. and Vera Johnson Infinger. She enjoyed reading, decorating and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was of the Christian faith.

Surviving are her boyfriend of many years, Rick Chambers; two daughters, Kathy Pitts (John) of Easley and Nannette Wilkins of Winder, Georgia; and a son, Nathan Lantz (Sandy) of Central; two sisters, Miriam Crain (Michael) of Interlachen, Fla., and Amanda Patterson (Bobby) of Charleston; a brother, Danny Infinger of Ladson; and four grandchildren, Jeremey Eckers, Justin Pitts, Addison Pitts and Charlie Pitts.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a brother, Gene Infinger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Church of God, PO Box 643 Liberty, SC 29657. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com.

Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.