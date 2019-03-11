PICKENS — James (Junior) Lester Abercrombie, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Greenville, S.C. Born in Pickens, S.C., he is the son of the late James Lester Abercrombie Sr. and Florence Parker Abercrombie and husband of the late Thaylia Ballenger Chappell Abercrombie.

Mr. Abercrombie worked for many years in the insurance industry and retired as a service manager in the automotive industry.

Survivors include a daughter; Donna (Steven) Lambrecht of Charleston, South Carolina, special friend Geraldine Cannon of Pickens, two sisters in law; Verna Mae Abercrombie, Bobbie Hayes both of Pickens, two brothers in law; Deeter Chappell, and Wayne Chappell. Mr. Abercrombie also leaves several nieces and nephews to share in his memory. In addition to his wife and parents Mr. Abercrombie is predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.

A memorial service will be held at Saturday, March 16, 2019 11am Porter's Chapel in Pickens, S.C. A committal service will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C., at 2:30 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com, Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Abercrombie family.