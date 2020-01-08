EASLEY — Our beloved storyteller, sweet husband, and loving father James ("Jim") Edward Axelson passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2020.

Born in Syracuse, N.Y., on March 6, 1951 to Ray and Ethel Axelson, Jim loved spending time in the outdoors with his father and grandfather. Many canoe and backpacking trips as a Boy Scout solidified his love of nature which continued throughout his life.

He met his wife, Janie, in high school and they have been laughing and working together ever since.

They were married on March 21, 1972 in the Logan Utah temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He received an Associate Degree from Alfred State College and worked in the construction industry as a building inspector for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he oversaw the building of 50 church meetinghouses throughout the Northeast, Midwest, South, and Canada.

For the last 31 years, he has been the Owner and Operator of Greenville-county based A.C. Chem-Dry Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning. An avid wood carver and lover of people, Jim always had an optimistic and faith-filled attitude. He encouraged all to "Look for the good." He has touched thousands of lives with his unselfish and dedicated service in the Boy Scouts and in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, through his service as a Scoutmaster, Elders Quorum President, and Bishop. Most recently, he served as the Greenville Stake President where he humbly led more than 4,300 Latter-day saints in the Anderson, Greenville 1st, Greenville 3rd, Greenwood, Seneca, Simpsonville 2nd, and Simpsonville 3rd Wards for the last 6 years.

He is preceded in death by his father Raymond and survived by his mother Ethel Mae, wife Janie, sisters Lynn Barry (Tom) and Diane Miller (Ken), daughters Alison Howells (Ryan) and Heidi Johansen (Aaron), sons Joshua Axelson (Erin) and Jacob Axelson (Nadia), and 15 grandchildren Noah, Benjamin, William, Samuel, and Emma Howells; Madilyn Yates (William), Zoie Rodrigues (Bryan), Silvia, Jacobi, and Sadie Johansen; Abby, Phoebe, and Shelby Axelson; and Maya and Zayn Axelson.

On Monday, Jan. 6, the family hosted a visitation at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 400 Farrs Bridge Rd., Greenville, SC followed by a memorial service. An interment with immediate family was held at Liberty Memorial Gardens in Liberty, S.C., following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to the Cottingham House at Hospice of the Foothills, c/o Oconee Memorial Foundation, In Memory of James Axelson, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672, Phone: 864-885-7912.

