LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Blevins will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Liberty Mortuary.

James Allen "Jim" Blevins, 79, of 122 Meadow View Lane, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at his home. Born in Christiansburg, Va., he was a son of the late Edward J. and Vivian Clowers Blevins.

He retired from the ElDeCo, Inc. where he worked as a project manager, and was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. During his free time, he enjoyed fishing.Mr. Blevins served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

Surviving are his wife, Teresa G. Blevins of the home; four sons, James W. Blevins of Honea Path, Douglas A. Blevins of Charlotte, N.C., Robert M. Blevins of Manassas, Va., and Ronald D. Blevins of Bedford, Va.; a daughter, Beth Felts of Bedford, Va.; a step son, Chris Rowland of Liberty; a sister, Lois Staley of Wilkesboro, N.C.; a brother, Roby Blevins of Melbourne, Fla.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Allen, Nikki, Cory, Allison, Jonathan, Nathan, Thomas, Anna, and Caleb; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pearl Ralston, and a grandson, Aaron Grom.

The family will be at the home. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Building Fund, 101 Pisgah Road, Easley SC 29642.

