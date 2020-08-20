EASLEY — James "Jim" J. Bowers, 87, beloved husband of Mildred "Millie" Benson Bowers, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Born in Risingsun, Ohio, Jim was the son of the late Harold Herman Bowers and the late Clara Schuman Bowers. He served in the US Army for three years before joining the US Air Force, from which he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant after an additional twenty-four years of dedicated service to his country. During his time in the Air Force he was a fast pitch softball pitcher for the Washington Senators.

Jim was a proud graduate of the Air Force Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was a bowling champion, having passed the love of the sport to his children. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii and the beautiful beaches there. Jim shared a love of gardening with his wife Millie and they worked as a team to make their home landscaping a three time award winner.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 64 years, are a son, Michael James Bowers (Yolanda Carrillo) of Greenville, S.C.; a daughter, Allison Marie Bowers of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Lindsay Bowers Wright (Josh) and Michaela Bowers Davis (BJ); and three great-grandchildren, Judson, Jameson and Jett Wright.

Jim is predeceased by his parents and brother, Richard J. Bowers.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home- Powdersville Chapel. Due to CDC Guidelines of COVID-19, the service will be limited to 50 people, including family, however, the service will be streamed live.

The family will receive friends from 1:30- 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home, prior to the service. A private entombment will be at Graceland East Mausoleum.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC, 29642.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory – Powdersville Road, Easley, South Carolina.