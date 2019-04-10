PICKENS — James Buford "Cotton Top" Bryant, 70, passed from this life into heaven on Wednesday April 3, 2019, at his home.

Born on March 12, 1949, in Pickens County, he was the son of the late James Edward and Ossie Mae Shead Bryant. He was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church and loved collecting knives and tools. Cotton Top enjoyed vegetable farming and trout fishing.

Surviving are his two sisters, Brenda Galloway and Alberta Bryant; one brother, Dennis Bryant (Janice); five nephews, four nieces and many loving great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister, Sarah Chapman, and two brothers, Ray Bryant and Freddie Bryant.

The family received friends Friday April 5, 2019 at Dillard Funeral Home. A graveside service was held on Saturday April 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Red Hill Baptist Church, 558 Red Hill Rd., Pickens, SC 29671.