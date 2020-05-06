Or Copy this URL to Share

EASLEY — Mr. James E. "Jim" Cantrell, 73, husband of Jane Batson Cantrell for 52 years, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born in Pickens, a son of the late John Lorn Cantrell and the late Lanty Lesley Cantrell, Jim retired from BASF after 30 years as a maintenance mechanic and was a member of Dacusville United Methodist Church. He loved to fish and go dancing with his bride. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three grandchildren, Caleb Hiott of Easley, Nathanial Hiott of Easley, and Emily Reid of Anderson; a great-granddaughter, Amelia Durham; a sister, Martha Ann Hawkins of Easley; a sister-in-law, Brenda McCall of Piedmont; special nieces, Sherrie Dwyer and Nancy Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy Hiott. Graveside services were held May 2, 2020, at Dacusville United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dacusville United Methodist Church, 1365 Thomas Mill Road, Easley, SC 29640. Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

