EASLEY — Mr. James Willis Craig, 70, of Easley, passed on Friday, Aug. 22, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital Downtown. He was a son of the late James Haskell and Bernice Murphy Craig.

Surviving are a daughter, Chkeata Craig of Greenville; two sons, Jeff Byrd of Belton and Jason Craig of Easley; three step daughters, Debra, Annette and Katrina; three step sons, James, Ricky and Thomas; one brother, Danny Craig of Easley; a host of grandchildren and greatgrandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Watkins, Garrett and Woods Mortuary, with burial in New Foundation Baptist Church.

Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary is assisting the family.