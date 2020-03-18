EASLEY — Mr. James Lewis Crane, Sr., 85, husband of Sheila Black Crane, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Georgia Canup and Henry Crane.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 35 years, are daughters, Rhonda Roberson, and Janet Crane both of Easley; a son, James Lewis Crane, Jr. (Tammy) of Easley; three grandchildren, Ashley Rochester, Daniel McCall, and Seth Crane; a step-grandchild, Charles Bowers; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Lewis was predeceased by four siblings.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown Chapel with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

