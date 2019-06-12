EASLEY — James Ross Crum, 89, of Easley, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late James Edgar Crum and Georgia Ellen Ross Crum.

Mr. Crum proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, retiring from the US Air Force after 20 years of dedicated service. Following retirement from the Air Force, he was a self-employed electrician. He was raised in Arial United Methodist Church and was a member of Morningstar Independent Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Mountain Springs Masonic Lodge #302 A.F.M., The American Legion Post #172 and the Columbia Lions Club.

Surviving are his wife of 10 years, Peggy Thomas Corn Crum, of the home; daughters, Linda Ellen Smith (Roger) of Six Mile, and Judith Crum Henderson and April Marie Crum Stewart (Chad) all of Easley; sons, Ronald Edward Crum and Michael Wayne Crum both of Six Mile; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild.

Mr. Crum was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Reatha Adams Crum; his second wife, Hazel Franks; sisters, Elizabeth Greer, Evelyn Bagwell, Grace Lackey and Lucille Lesley; brothers, Richard Crum and Leonard Crum; and a son-in-law, Michael Dale Henderson.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Childrens Home, 117 Drummond Lane Pickens, SC 29671.

The family will be at the home.

