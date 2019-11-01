LIBERTY — Graveside services to honor the life of Mr. Ellenburg will be conducted by Rev. Doug Goss Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Liberty Mortuary.

James Walter "Jay" Ellenburg, 69, of 1901 Ruhamah Road, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Easley, he was the husband of Brenda Lesley Ellenburg and a son of the late Jimmy McCall and Ruby Branch Ellenburg. He was a retired construction worker and loved riding his Harley Davidson as well as playing his many different guitars. He was also an avid Clemson football fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter Ranee McCall and her husband Eddie of Easley; a son, Joshua Ellenburg of Greer; and a brother, Jackie Ellenburg.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother, Jimmy "Lenny" Ellenburg.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The St. Francis Hospital Foundation: 1 St. Francis Drive Greenville, SC 29601, or Flat Rock Baptist Church Building Fund: 115 Slab Bridge Road Liberty, SC 29657.

The family will be at the home.

