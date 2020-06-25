PICKENS — James Harvey "Jimmy" Hardy, 58, beloved husband of Nancy Gillespie Hardy peacefully passed away on Friday June 19, 2020.

James was born in Lincoln, Neb., and was a son of the late David and Imogene Puckett Hardy. He was an electrical engineer, serving as plant engineer for Saco Lowell in Easley, S.C. He was an Army veteran and a member of the American Legion. James was a history buff and a NASCAR fan. More than anything, James loved his Lord and Savior as well as his wife, children, and grandchildren. He also enjoyed his family role as the BBQ pit master.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Nancy Hardy; his son, James Hardy (Carrie) and his daughters, Jeannie Hunter (Eric) and Katherine Stillwell Bowen. Other survivors include his five grandchildren, Caleb, Brayden, Gavin, Savannah, and Alexandra. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda Hardy (David) and Amber Hardy and his brothers, Michael Hardy (Megan) and David Hardy (Patty).

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Hardy.

The family received friends at Dillard Funeral Home on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 4-5 p.m. with a funeral service following in the funeral home chapel.

Messages of condolence may be expressed to the Hardy family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

Memorials may be made in James' honor to Tunnel2Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 or by visiting www.tunnel2towers.org

The family is at the home.