PICKENS — James Philip Henderson, 85, of Pickens, S.C., went to be with his Lord Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Born in Barnardsville, N.C., he is the husband of Pat Henderson and the son of the late Pearson P. Henderson and Edna Dillingham Henderson.

Phil is loved and missed by his family and many friends. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and graduated from Furman University. He held management positions during his career in the Textile industry before retiring in 1996. Phil was a passionate golfer and a member of The Rock Golf Club. He was also a member of the Holly Springs Baptist Church Community.

Survivors include his wife Pat of 61 years, a son; Jim Henderson and wife Bobbie of Chesapeake, Virginia, a daughter, Melissa Kelly and husband Tim of Sullivan's Island, S.C., and nine grandchildren; John, Jackie, Nicholas, Ethan, Meghan, Jackson, Daniel, Patrick, Matthew, and one great grandchild, Bryson.

In addition to his parents, Phil is predeceased by a sister, Anna Lee Henderson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Holly Springs Baptist Church 3450 Table Rock Road Pickens, South Carolina 29671 on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary. The Reverend Barry Dilworth will be officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers. the family requests that memorials be sent to Holly Springs Baptist Church.