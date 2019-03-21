EASLEY — James Harold Hipp, 78, of 135 Star View Street, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 17, 2019 at his home.

Born in Tigerville, he was a son of the late Jesse and Edna Hannon Hipp. He retired from Saco Lowell and was a member of Arial Baptist Church. During his free time he enjoyed carpentry and wood working.

Mr. Hipp was a United States Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Surviving are four daughters, Diane Ballew (Edward), Teresa Talley (Perry), and Tammy Hipp all of Easley, and Sandra Plumier (Nick) of Hayesville, NC; two sisters, Ruth Nalley and Martha Freeman both of Easley; two brothers, Kenneth Hipp of Easley, and Ronnie Hipp of Travelers Rest; two grandchildren, Michael McAlister and Jesse Plumier; a great granddaughter, Amira McAlister.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Mull, two brothers, Edgar and Major Hipp, and two grandchildren, Wade and Nathaniel Plumier.

The family will hold memorial services for Mr. Hipp 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Tabor United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to the .

The family will be at the home.

