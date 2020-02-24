EASLEY — James "Madison" Jameson, 88, of Pelzer Highway, beloved husband of Camilla Langley Jameson, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Garden City, Kan., he was a son of the late John Walter Jameson and Vivian Baugh Jameson.

Mr. Jameson was a graduate of Clemson University and was retired from Platt Saco-Lowell after 30 years of dedicated service. He was an active member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School, went on International Mission Trips and loved to share the word of God to everyone he met. He enjoyed hoeing and tending to his garden, playing pool and a good game of Uno. He also proudly served his country in the US Army.

In addition to his wife of 55 years, he is survived by his children, Darren Keith Jameson and Darla Jameson Davis (Jonathan) all of Easley; a brother, Ross Arden Jameson (Gail) of Liberty; and sisters, Camilla Riddle of Greenwood and Orene Brinson (Hugh) of Anderson.

Madison was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Edna Bagwell.

The family received friends Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church Missions, 100 Clay Street, Easley, SC 29642 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 1625, Easley, SC 29641 or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

The family will be at the home.

