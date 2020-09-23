James O'Shields

LIBERTY — James Arthur O'Shields, 90, of 105 Virginia Drive, went home to be with Jesus, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Prisma Health-Baptist Easley Hospital.

Born in Travelers Rest, he was the husband of 69 years to Frances Eleanor Welborn O'Shields and a son of the late William Luther and Savannah Hassie Duncan O'Shields. His home church was Corinth Baptist Church but he also actively attended Calumet Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Cathy Stephens of Liberty, Tracy McDaniel(Bob) of Easley, Stephanie Rampey of Liberty and Alison Gantt (Chuck) of Pickens; two sons, Wayne O'Shields (Judi) of Liberty and Kent O'Shields (Kay)of Martin, Ga.; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Paul O'Shields; two sisters, Annie Peterson and Lillie Galbreath; and a brother, Joseph O'Shields.

Arthur retired from RYOBI and he spent many years prior to that cutting timber. No man had a greater work ethic. He was an avid gardener and animal lover. He could fix anything he touched, until dementia took over, and then he broke everything he touched.

He was a man of few words, but his humor was second to none.We are thankful for all of the memories we have. He was one of a kind and he will be dearly missed.

A private funeral service will be held for Mr. O'Shields. A live stream of his service will be available for viewing Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 by visiting the Tribute Wall on his obituary at www.libertymortuary.com

No visitation is planned. Private burial will be at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will be at their respective homes.

Online condolences may sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.