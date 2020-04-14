EASLEY — Mr. James "Jim" Loyd Oliver, 76, husband of Cynthia "Cindy" Smith Oliver, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, April 6, 2020.

Born in Los Angeles, Calif., the son of the late Albert Loyd Oliver and the late Miriam Kathleen Tindall Oliver, Mr. Oliver was a graduate of Bob Jones University where he received his Bachelor's degree in Music Education and retired from United Church Directories. He was a founding member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where he served as choir director.

Jim loved sports and was an avid Clemson fan. He had a great love for his family, music, cooking and his church, but his greatest love was for his Lord and Savior.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 53 years, are a son, Michael James Oliver (Jerica) of Easley; a daughter, Tonda Oliver Michelin (Aaron) of Easley; a sister, Vianna Oliver Robbins of Susanville, Calif.; and two grandchildren, Kevin Moser and Samantha Michelin.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4500 Highway 86, Easley, SC 29642.

