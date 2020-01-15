EASLEY — James Terry Owens, 79, of Sylvia Road, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at his home.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late George Thomas Owens, Sr. and Ruth Waldrop Owens.

Mr. Owens was a retired Engineer from the Fluor Corporation. He was a graduate of Clemson University and was a member of the R.O.T.C.

Following graduation, Mr. Owens proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed Skiing and listen to music.

Mr. Owens was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four sisters, Margaret O. Garrett, Betty O. Harris, Juanita O. Simpson and Ida Lou O. Pitts; and two brothers, George T. Owens, Jr. and Lionel Owens.

Surviving are 17 nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

