James Patterson

SUMMERTON - James Charles Patterson, 83, widower of Janet Rowland Patterson, died Monday, Oct. 05, 2020, at Lake Marion Nursing Facility.

Born May 31, 1937, in Pickens, he was a son of the late Wave Ulistus Patterson and the late Mamie Howard Patterson.

He is survived by a son, James Barry Patterson (Donna) of Summerton; a daughter, Stacy Childs-Gaines (Alan) of Stone Mountain, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Crystal Zellmer (Matt), Tanya Loomis (Brandon), Logan Patterson, Lysa Crandall, Lewis Gaines, Anna Gaines and Aaron Crandall (Bethany); four great grandchildren, Emmalyn Patterson, Kenny Zellmer, Davey Patterson and Harlow Loomis; a brother, Larry Patterson (Sybil) of Pickens; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Pickens.

The family would like to thank his caregivers, especially Elise Solomon, for their loving care and attention.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association of SC, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Anderson, SC 29621, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605-4277.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org