EASLEY — James Lloyd "Jim" Powers, 73, of Kelly Road, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

Born on July 24, 1946 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, he was a son of the late Millard Eugene "Dean" Powers and Mary Reid Powers.

Mr. Powers was retired from AYM Manufacturing in Albia, Iowa, after 25 years of dedicated service.

"Grandpa" was loved by all who met him.

Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Marcene Lynn McConnell Powers; a son, Bryan Powers (Mary) of Iowa City, Iowa; his "girls," Anne Powers of Florida, Michelle Tucker (Steve) of Powdersville, S.C., Gerri Kuykendall of Asheville, N.C., Carri Beard of Waterloo, Iowa, August Powers of Des Moines, Iowa, Tiara Powers of Simpsonville, S.C., and Nicole Powers of Easley; grandchildren, Jacob and Grace Powers, Kaylyn and Cody Mercer, Ryne and Brittany Tucker, Tim Turner, Frankie and Nevaeh Robinson; five great-grandchildren, and a brother, Robert A. Powers of Holton, Kan.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Jordan Powers; a sister Karen Sue Powers; and a brother, Donald E. Powers.

The family received friends Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, with the service following in the funeral home chapel.

