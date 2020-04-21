PICKENS — Mr. James M. Roberts, Age 62, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Mr. Roberts was born in Amarillo, Texas and was the son of the late JC Roberts and Mary Alice Brazil.

Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years Alisa Roberts of Pickens, S.C., daughter Brandy Hicks (Edward) of Pickens and son James (Bo) Roberts Jr. (Brandi) of Livingston, Texas. Also surviving are grandchildren Zack, Carol Joe, Thomas, Colton, Riley and Gaige and a sister Vickie Roberts of Dickinson, Texas.

Mr. Roberts loved his family and talking trucks. He took care of his family and enjoyed as much time as he could spend with them. He was a loving spouse. He loved his Dallas Cowboys, his Clemson Tigers and working his Kubota tractor around the farm.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Roberts Family.

