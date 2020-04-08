EASLEY — James Elbert Roper Jr., age 64, of Easley, S.C., born Jan. 2, 1956 went to be with our Lord on March 31, 2020.

Born in Greenville, S.C., he was the son of the late James Elbert Roper, Sr. and Willie Mae Gilstrap Roper.

He leaves behind a daughter Kayla Merck of Easley, two sons James Nathan Roper (Melissa) of Pickens, S.C., and Brandon J. Roper of Easley. Also surviving are a brother Jeffrey Roper of Pickens, and a sister Kathy Powell of Liberty, S.C.

Mr. Roper retired from a career in maintenance at Ortec and was a member of Elljean Baptist Church. He loved his family that include four loving and precious grandchildren Ithan Roper, Nevaeh Phillips, Savannah Moon and Gracey Merck.

People knew him for his love of gardening and working in his yard. He was known as well for his great since of humor. He always wanted to bring a smile to a person's face.

