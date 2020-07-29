EASLEY — Mr. James Albert Thornton, Sr., 85, husband of Jo Ann Sanders Thornton, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, a son of the late George Robert Thornton and the late Ruth Smith Thornton, Mr. Thornton retired from Stone Manufacturing Company with 27 years of service and was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He was an avid gardener and had a passion for woodworking.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 38 years, are three sons, James Albert Thornton, Jr. (Pat) of Simpsonville, Johnny Lamar Jordan (Lisa) and Joseph Michael Jordan (Tonya), all of Easley; two sisters, Ruby Jacobs (Lew) of Greenville, and Vivian Bryan of Easley; and four grandchildren, Amber Thornton Burtless (Michael), Kristen Layne Jordan, Grace Ann Thornton and Jason Kyle Jordan. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thornton was predeceased by his daughter, Janet Thornton Delduco; and a sister, Dorothy T. "Dot" Redding.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery-West.

The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church, prior to the service.

The family is at the home.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to the Mt. Carmel Church Building Fund, 1623 Hester Store Road, Easley, SC 29640.