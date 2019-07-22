SIX MILE — Janet W. Vigfusson, 92, passed away in Six Mile at her home Wednesday July 17, 2019.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she is the daughter of the late Burton Wegelin and Jeanette Lydon Wegelin.

Janet was a homemaker and very loved by her family.

She is survived by one son; Curt Vigfusson and his wife Sharon of Six Mile , S.C., one daughter; Lori Pietramala and her husband Ron of Six Mile, S.C., and one sister; Margaret Riske of Virginia Beach. Janet also leaves nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild to share in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to Www.dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Vigfusson family.