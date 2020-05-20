Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Janette's life story with friends and family

Share Janette's life story with friends and family



CLEMSON — Janette Furman McInerny Hamilton, 91, widow of Lucius C. "Luke" Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home. She was born in Easley, S.C., a daughter of the late Dr. William Baker and Ruth DeSaussure Furman. She graduated from Easley High School, attended Columbia College and graduated from Furman University. Janette earned her Masters Degree from the College of Charleston. She retired from teaching in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. Janette was a member of Fort Hill Presbyterian Church, was a volunteer at Clemson Downs and was an avid bridge player. She is remembered as "an angel who offered us her warmth, acceptance, support, love, encouragement, and that wonderful smile." Surviving are her children, Elizabeth "Beth" M. Waller Tanner of Clemson/ Merritt Island, Fla., Joseph "Jay"(Leona) S. McInerny of Covington, Ga.; Bill Hamilton of Greenville S.C., Lucy (Joe) H. Pulliam of Greenville, S.C., and David (Vivien) Hamilton of Traveler's Rest, S.C.; seven grandchildren: Lisa Waller, Shea (Sammy) M. Amor, Tristan McInerny, Anna (Alex) P. Cathcart, Thomas Pulliam, Sarah Hamilton and Caroline Hamilton; and great-grandchildren, Blair Cathcart and soon to be baby Amor. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Ruth (Keith) M. Furman; brothers, Thomas DeSaussure Furman and William B. Furman; and sisters, Caroline F. Hamilton and Mellicent F. White. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family has chosen to have a private committal service in Old Stone Church Cemetery and plan to have a Celebration of Life which will be announced when it is scheduled. Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store