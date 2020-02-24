EASLEY — Mrs. Janice W. Lovett, Age 71, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Mrs. Lovett was born in Marion, N.C., and was the daughter of the late Fred B. Woody and was the loving wife to Lee R. Lovett, Jr..

Survivors include sons Jason Charles Mack (Sherry) of Greenville, S.C., James Reece Mack of Columbia, S.C., and Trey Leroy Lovett 3rd (Jessica) of Easley, S.C., and daughter Stephanie Lovett West of Boiling Springs, S.C. Mrs. Lovett is also survived by six loving and caring grandchildren Tyler Mack, Tanner Mack, Turner Mack, Reece Mack, Riley Mack and Hunter West and two precious great-grandchildren Tinsley Mack and Kylie Mack.

Mrs. Lovett was known to be a quiet person and a most selfless person. She wanted most to make her grandkids smile. She loved basketball and was at one time a basketball cheerleader.

She loved South Carolina Gamecock sports. She spent her employment years with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina as a Claims Processor.

A family burial is being planned for a later date in Marion, N.C.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Lovett Family.

