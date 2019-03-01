LIBERTY — Janie Casey Kilgore, 61, of 196 Diamond Drive, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Leroy Casey, Sr. and Ruby Holbert Casey. Ms. Kilgore loved her family and loved children. She helped raise many kids during her life and was always willing to help when needed. She attended Rice's Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are daughters, Tonia Marlow of Liberty, Kasie Blume of Greenville and Nancy Bagwell also of Greenville; sons, Tim Marlow of Liberty and Hank Palmer of Greenville; sisters Mary Raines of Liberty, Shirley Dove of Piedmont and Catherine Mculiff of Greenwood; brothers, Thomas Casey, Douglas Casey and James Casey all of Greenville; three great-nieces of the home; two great-nephews of the home; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.

No services are planned at this time. The family will be at their respective homes.

