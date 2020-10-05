Jason Camp

EASLEY — Jason Christopher Camp, 41, of Easley passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Born in Greenville, S.C., he is a son of James Ellery Camp and Judy Craig Camp.

Jason had a heart of gold, loved everyone, and was loved by everyone. He was more than thrilled to return to his job as a cook at Copper River Grill in Easley and was a member of Earle Street Baptist Church in Greenville, S.C.

In addition to his parents, Jason was survived by a daughter, Carrie Sexton of Pickens; two brothers, Scott Camp of Easley and Buck Lothridge of St. Stephens, S.C.; a grandmother, Lula Camp of Easley; a special aunt, Sue Gibson; and two nephews, Jared Seth Camp and Tony Reynolds.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

