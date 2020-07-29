1/
Jean Couch
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Mrs. Jean Jones Couch, 83, wife of the late B.T. Couch, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Born in Easley, she was a daughter of the late Clinton Lee and the late Clifford Bagwell Jones. Mrs. Couch retired from Heritage-Lincoln Mercury in Greenville, SC and attended Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Joy Couch, of North Myrtle Beach; two sons, Benny Couch, of Greenville, and Tim Couch, of Easley; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Couch is preceded in death by a brother, Bert Jones; and two sisters, Eris Ellison, and Louise Porter.

Graveside services were Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medical Services of America Home Health & Hospice, 4685 US Highway 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
