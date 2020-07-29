1/
Jean Couch
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Mrs. Jean Jones Couch, 83, wife of the late B.T. Couch, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Born in Easley, she was a daughter of the late Clinton Lee and the late Clifford Bagwell Jones. Mrs. Couch retired from Heritage-Lincoln Mercury in Greenville, SC and attended Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Joy Couch, of North Myrtle Beach; two sons, Benny Couch, of Greenville, and Tim Couch, of Easley; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Couch is preceded in death by a brother, Bert Jones; and two sisters, Eris Ellison, and Louise Porter.

Graveside services were Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medical Services of America Home Health & Hospice, 4685 US Highway 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Service
11:00 AM
Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
305 W Main St
Easley, SC 29640
864-639-2411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss!
Janet Buchanan-Gravely
Family
July 21, 2020
Joy, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I will miss your Mom greatly. She was a dear lady. Keep special memories close to your heart and she will be with you always. Love you Sissy and Lenny❤
Lenny and Sissy Wilson
Friend
July 20, 2020
Joy, so sorry to see this. Your mother was such a sweet lady and I know she loved you so. Be comforted to know that you were a wonderful daughter and by moving her to the beach to be with you made her so content. Thinking of you.
Nancy McCorkle
Friend
July 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. God Bless.
Deborah Wilson
Friend
July 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family, Joy. I will have you in my prayers, as always.
Vivian Weaver Weaver
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved