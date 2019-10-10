EASLEY — Mary Eva Jean Jones Watson, 84, passed from this life on Saturday Oct. 5, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Watson was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Prue and Lois Estelle Ferguson Jones. She was retired from Alice Manufacturing as a weaver and she was a member of Arial United Methodist Church.

Survivors include daughters, Sandra Sue Hendricks Crawford of Greenville and Linda Mozelle Cash (John) of Cleveland, Tenn., a son James Dale Hendricks of Easley and three grandchildren: Sutton Cash, Jacob Cash, and Christopher Cash.

Also surviving are sisters, Mozelle Lusk and Rosella Patterson, both of Pickens.

Mrs. Watson was twice married, first to the late James Warren Hendricks and then to the late Tony Watson. She was also preceded in death by brothers Cecil Jones, Joel Jones, B. F. Jones, and a sister Doris Todd.

The family received friends at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. with funeral services following at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with The Reverend Roger Gwinn and The Reverend Justin Anderson officiating. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family was at the home.

