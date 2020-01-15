PICKENS — Jeanette McCall Crawford Turner, 77, of Pickens, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020, at her home following an illness. Retired from Alice Manufacturing, Foster Plant, she was of the Church of God faith and had the most kind-hearted spirit. She loved her family, friends and dogs. She was a caregiver, always wanting to help others. Jeanette enjoyed working puzzles in her spare time and cooking for family.

Survivors include her daughter Annette Hanley (Scott) of the home; one sister, Donna McAlister of Liberty; one brother, Robert "Bobby" McCall (Donna) of Piedmont; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Carl Eugene Crawford and husband Carl Turner, Jr; her mother, Macie O'Shields McCall; her father, Oscar McCall; one brother, Oscar "Junior" Mcall, Jr.; one son, David Ray Turner and one grandson, Anthony Chase Cobb.

The family received friends on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 1-2:30 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 2:45 p.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Lambert officiating. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family was at the home.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the and/or to the .

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Pace family in making arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.